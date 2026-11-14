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Dr. McCoy said the most iconic thing in Star Trek history, and most fans forget the movie
12 days ago
Star Trek has a lot of inspiring characters that fans love to engage with. Whether it is an inspiring speech from Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) or hearing words of wisdom from Spock (Leonard Nimoy), there are plenty of characters that have given fans something to really love and engage with as they watch the franchise. But one character in particular is not necessarily a word smith. He is, however, one of the best Star Trek characters. And that is Leonard "Bones" McCoy, played beautifully by DeForest Kelly in the original series and the subsequent movies and Karl Urban in the Kelvin verse.