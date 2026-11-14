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Common risks for falling that most Americans overlook
12 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A fear of falling may cause people to avoid stairs, exercise and other daily activities. But that fear can also increase the risk of a fall. A new national survey of 1,007 U.S. adults from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that 63% do not recognize anxiety about falling as a risk. The survey also found that 60% do not recognize hearing loss as a risk and 74% do not recognize that an urgent need to use the bathroom can increase the chance of falling.