undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bring De Beers London Diamonds Home for the Holidays
10 days ago
In 1947, a copywriter named Frances Gerety put four words together — a diamond is forever. The slogan stuck. The conventions surrounding diamonds — who gives them, who wears them, and what they're meant to celebrate — have proven considerably more flexible. Even “forever” is open to interpretation. Nearly eight decades later, De Beers London has a few ideas of its own, just in time for the holidays.