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Catch me Up: Trump is now at war as a lame duck, plus Hegseth under fire
By Jon Leiberman,12 days ago
A massive building collapse in Brooklyn and NVIDIA's CEO resigns. That kicks us off. Then, President Trump is a lame duck at war — with Democrats who just swept Congress, with the Justice Department he's ordered to investigate the winners, and with his own concession that his immigration crackdown may have gone too far. And, he’s now questioning the election results while his Secretary of Defense is under fire but avoids impeachment. This week, Jon Leiberman catches you up on the fallout with four interviews you won't want to miss.