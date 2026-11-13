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Opportunity to comment on Fridley Foothills Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project Categorical Exclusion
11 days ago
The Yellowstone Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest would like to share information about a Categorial Exclusion for the Fridley Foothills Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project. The Yellowstone Ranger District is proposing a forest health and fuels reduction project that includes vegetation management treatments, fuels reduction activities, timber harvest, and associated actions on National Forest System lands primarily within the wildland urban interface (WUI) west of Highway 89 South between Emigrant, MT, and Tom Miner Basin.