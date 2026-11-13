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Women's Basketball Falls at Delaware State Despite Third-Quarter Rally
9 days ago
DOVER, Del. – After erasing a nine-point halftime deficit to take the lead in the third quarter, American University women's basketball was unable to hold off Delaware State in the fourth, falling 72-63 to the Hornets on Friday at Memorial Hall. Sophomore Toni Smith led three Eagles in double figures with 13 points against her former team, while junior Molly Driscoll added 12 and freshman Nina Višnjevac finished with 11.