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Travelers at Pitt-Greenville Airport set back due to nationwide ground stop
By Maya Geving,12 days ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A nationwide ground stop ordered Friday afternoon by the Federal Aviation Administration disrupted flights across the country, including at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Eastern Carolina. The ground stop has been lifted, according to the FAA. Passengers at the airport were preparing to fly to Charlotte when it...