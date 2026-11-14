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Eighth annual FLX Gives fundraiser raises over $300k for local nonprofits
By Ava Rowland,12 days ago
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) — The eighth annual FLX Gives 24-hour fundraiser raised over $300k for nonprofits across the Finger Lakes region. The Chemung County Chamber hosted a closing ceremony at Ill Eagle Taphouse to celebrate the end of the donation period and another successful year of fundraising. Some nonprofit employees used the event as an opportunity to get to know their fellow Southern Tier nonprofiteers.