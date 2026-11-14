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Toledo violence intervention worker says he received termination notice
By Imani Jackson,12 days ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A City of Toledo employee who works with young people at high risk of gun violence says he has been told his job ends in January. Brysen Davis said he was called into human resources Thursday and received the notice. He is a violence interrupter and case manager with Save Our Community. He wants to know who will take over his responsibilities.
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