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Jeff Davis County food pantry seeks kitchen appliances in holiday drive
By David Flash,9 days ago
The Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County is collecting new slow cookers, air fryers, blenders and toaster ovens to help residents prepare meals without a fully equipped kitchen. The holiday drive, called “From Pantry to Plate,” accepts new appliances of any size. The pantry said the donations will help people living in RVs, trailers or homes without working stoves. A slow cooker can turn a bag of dried beans into several meals, while a toaster oven or air fryer can cook dinner without a full-size oven.