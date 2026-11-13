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From steak and eggs to stacked enchiladas, three women ran Marfa’s Old Borunda Cafe for 100 years
By David Flash,10 days ago
Before the Old Borunda Cafe became known for stacked red chile enchiladas and visits from the cast of “Giant,” it was an adobe restaurant called Tula’s. It opened in 1887, when Marfa was four years old and the railroad was bringing workers, ranchers and travelers to town. One account of its earliest menu points to a simple meal: steak and eggs.