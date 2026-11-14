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FAA ground stop of all flights scrambles travel; stop lifted after almost 5 hours
By Alex Brown,12 days ago
While the ground stop was lifted after almost five hours, all three major Maryland airports were warning travelers of delays and encouraging people to check with their airlines for the latest flight information. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was warning fliers that delays could last "not just tonight, but also into the weekend. Both Reagan National and Dulles International airports said their facilities would remain open and shops and restaurants would stay open late Friday to help stranded passengers.