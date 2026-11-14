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This should be the last season for Mark Pope as the head coach of Kentucky Basketball
By Jason Marcum,12 days ago
Friday night was supposed to be the feel-good performance Kentucky Basketball desperately needed after getting destroyed by Kansas on national television. It was anything but, as 30.5-point favorite Kentucky found itself trailing in the final seconds to a Northern Arizona team ranked 299th in KenPom, lost its first three games by an average of 24 points, and was picked to finish dead last in the Big Sky conference.