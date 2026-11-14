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7 Black Friday EDC knife picks that range from genuinely practical to delightfully unnecessary
By Sarang Sheth,12 days ago
Every Black Friday I tell myself I’m shopping for other people, and every Black Friday a knife somehow ends up in my own pocket. This year I’m making it easier on all of us. WE Knife Co., the company behind WE Knife, CIVIVI, and SENCUT, is running its holiday sale with up to 30% off across all three brands (plus free gifts with purchases). I’ve picked seven knives from that lineup, ranging from a $40 award winner to a $185 titanium flagship. Whether you’re gifting or “gifting,” there’s something here for every pocket and every budget.