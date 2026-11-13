undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hoos Look to Take Final Step in Cary
11 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In his 27 seasons as head women’s soccer coach at the University of Virginia, Steve Swanson has had numerous teams with exceptional firepower. In 2014, for example, the Cavaliers averaged 3.4 goals per game, and they averaged 3.2 the next season. His latest group isn’t an offensive juggernaut—UVA is averaging a modest 2.1 goals per game—but it’s posted four consecutive shutouts and will play for the ACC title Sunday in Cary, N.C.