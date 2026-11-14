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Tennessee court blocks restrictions on driver’s licenses for immigrants with valid work permits
By Leo Heit,12 days ago
What happens when immigrants who are legally authorized to work suddenly cannot renew their driver’s licenses? A Tennessee court has extended an order blocking new restrictions that prevented certain immigrants from obtaining or renewing licenses despite holding valid federal employment authorization documents. The November 10, 2026, decision requires Tennessee...
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