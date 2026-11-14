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NORTHERN STATE HOLDS ON TO FIRST HALF LEAD IN WIN OVER SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA
11 days ago
Recap story brought to you by Revive Day Spa. Visit them on the web, on Facebook, on Instagram and in person at 301 S Main Street in Aberdeen. Durant, Okla. – With a career high, Joshua Book led the Northern State University men's basketball team to a weekend opening victory versus Southeastern Oklahoma. Book dropped 32 in the contest, where the Wolves shot 44.1% from the floor and scored 36 points in the paint.