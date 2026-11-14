undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ADF seeks to defend Washington girls’ sports measure, argues state cannot fully represent female athletes
12 days ago
ADF attorney, Washington athlete explain fight to defend girls sports measure. ADF attorney Hal Frampton and Washington athlete Soleil Hoefer discuss the planned intervention to defend voter-approved I-638, with Hoefer sharing her experience competing against a male athlete and her hopes for her younger sister. Alliance Defending Freedom filed a...