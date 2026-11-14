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Caio Borralho reveals conversation he had with Alex Pereira after booking UFC 334 fight with Pereira teammate Yousri Belgaroui
By Guilherme Cruz,12 days ago
Caio Borralho fights rising middleweight contender Yousri Belgaroui in the main card portion of UFC 334, which goes down Saturday in New York, and it puts his friend Alex Pereira on the opposite corner at Madison Square Garden. Borralho has trained with “Poatan” multiple times in the past, both in...