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3 major takeaways from Ohio State’s 84-68 loss against UConn
By Justin Golba,12 days ago
Just like against BYU, the Ohio State men let UConn pull away in the second half to win this one comfortably. We break down the biggest takeaways from the game. The Ohio State Buckeyes traveled to Hartford, Connecticut, to play at the PeoplesBank Arena and take on the No. 4 UConn Huskies and play their second-ranked opponent of the season in four games.