undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Mickey's Holiday Cavalcade' Performs in Place of First 'A Christmas Fantasy Parade' of the Season Due to Rain
By Austin Haughton,11 days ago
Mickey’s Holiday Cavalcade performed in place of the very first A Christmas Fantasy Parade performance of the season due to rain at Disneyland. Watch our POV video of Mickey’s Holiday Cavalcade below:. This Disneyland cavalcade doesn’t have any floats, but there are three vehicles with holiday characters. Because...
1