undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kayla Harrison did ‘a lot of soul-searching’ before deciding to return from neck surgery and fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 334
By Alexander K. Lee,12 days ago
Kayla Harrison explains physical and mental battles she faced preparing for Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison went from being certain that a fight with Amanda Nunes was her destiny to wondering if she would ever fight again at all. For years, fans have clamored to see the former American Top Team...