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Volunteers needed for trail maintenance at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
11 days ago
GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) - New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is hosting a volunteer recruitment event to teach participants how to help maintain trails at the park. According to a press release, the volunteer recruitment event will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the trailhead for the Park Loop Trail in Fayetteville Town Park in Fayetteville, WV.
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