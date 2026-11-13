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Estes Park Restaurant Week Opens Friday With 46 Eateries, Prize Drawing
By Nolan Peterson,9 days ago
Forty-six restaurants across Estes Park are rolling out special menus starting Friday, kicking off a 10-day dining showcase designed to fill tables during one of the town's quietest stretches of the year. Estes Park Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 22, with participating spots offering everything from casual bites to upscale plates at set price points.