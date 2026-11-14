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Pitt-Greensburg Falls to Thiel in Road Matchup
11 days ago
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg women's basketball team fell to Thiel College, 92-28, Friday evening at Maenpa Court inside Beeghly Gymnasium. Senior Tiana Moracco led the Bobcats offensively, finishing with a team-high 13 points and seven rebounds. Moracco shot 5-of-10 from the field, knocked down the Bobcats' lone three-pointer and went a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.