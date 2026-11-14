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Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic returns to State Fairgrounds for 51st year
By WIS News 10 Staff,12 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 51st Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival began this afternoon. The weekend-long event showcases work from hundreds of artists and craftsmen throughout the country. The event holds a wide range of artistic choices for customers from pottery, glass, jewelry, baskets, clothing, furniture,...
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