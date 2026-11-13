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Cessna: Aggies need some of that Kyle Field magic
By Robert Cessna,9 days ago
The Texas A&M football team has two more chances at Kyle Field to reward its fans and help salvage the season. A&M is 4-5, which includes a 1-5 Southeastern Conference record that is tied with Vanderbilt and Arkansas for last place. A&M plays Tennessee (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday. The Vols are tied with Texas for fourth place in the SEC and Tennessee is eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings. A&M is ranked 59th by cbssports.com. On paper, it’s a mismatch, but Tennessee opened as only a 2 1/2-point favorite. Few would be surprised if A&M won.