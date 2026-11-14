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Crystal Valley Interchange Fully Opens in Castle Rock, Eight Months Early
By Nolan Peterson,12 days ago
I-25 & Crystal Valley Pkwy. — Site Of Crystal Valley Interchange Opening. Southbound ramps at the Crystal Valley interchange on I-25 are now open in Castle Rock, completing a project the town says finished eight months ahead of schedule. The milestone gives southern Castle Rock its first full interchange at Crystal Valley Parkway, a route residents have waited decades to see built.