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Emeralds baseball looks to stay in Eugene as move to Medford falls through
12 days ago
The Eugene Emeralds and the city of Medford have agreed to quit plans for a new minor league baseball stadium in Medford, the city announced Friday, Nov. 13. The decision was made after a City Council study session on Thursday and subsequent discussions. Councilors reviewed a feasibility study exploring development of a stadium at two locations, according to the city.
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