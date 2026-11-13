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Warby Parker Reveals Full Collection of Inaugural Intelligent Eyewear Line, Opens Preorders for December Delivery
By Staff,10 days ago
NEW YORK, N.Y.—Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY), a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand, has announced and unveiled its full Intelligent Eyewear collection, including three frame styles—Alden, Reid and Wren—built in partnership with Google and Samsung. Available for preorder starting on November 12, the collection is priced starting at $395, with deliveries expected to start in mid-December. Warby Parker unveiled its first Intelligent Eyewear frame, designed for what it said was all-day, everyday wear, on May 19, 2026, at Google I/O. Read More.