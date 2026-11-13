undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Video: Touring the ’27 Keystone Bullet Crossfire 234RBK
By RV Business,8 days ago
From Keystone RV: Take a full tour of the brand-new Keystone Bullet Crossfire 234RBK, a dual-axle, rear-kitchen travel trailer that packs a lot of comfort into under 28 feet. Inside, you’ll find a custom 66″x80″ king bed, theatre seating instead of a sofa, a booth dinette, and a rear kitchen with seamless countertops, a 3-burner range with oven, an air fryer/microwave/convection combo, and a 10 cu ft double-door 12V fridge. Outside, there’s an outdoor kitchen with a griddle cooktop and mini fridge, plus an outside shower with hot and cold water.