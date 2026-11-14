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Nationwide ground stop delays Hawaii travelers
By Kristen Consillio,12 days ago
HONOLULU (Island News) -- Hawaii Kai resident James Baginski spent hours on the tarmac before his flight to Phoenix was eventually canceled. "My first thought was hijacking because it's Friday the 13th and maybe I thought it might be one of those," Baginski said. "The nice thing is that people with their cell phones really got pretty informed pretty quickly. Before the pilots even said anything, everybody knew."