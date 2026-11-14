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DC’s R-Rated Batman Spin-Off Officially Removed From 1,000 Theaters
By Rohan Naahar,12 days ago
Having recently passed what is likely its final box-office milestone, DC's new R-rated horror movie is on its way out of theaters. The movie will reportedly debut digitally after the first week of December, which gives it around three weeks to make the most of its remaining theatrical run. The film's release came at a particularly precarious period for DC Studios, and things have changed drastically in the weeks since its release. A few days ago, fans were met with the shocking news that co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran had been replaced after four years, leaving their planned slate in a state of flux.