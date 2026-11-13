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Crystal Winterfest Returns Dec. 5 With Llamas, Santa and Holiday Tree Lighting
10 days ago
Crystal Winterfest returns Saturday, December 5, bringing holiday activities, family entertainment and a festive tree-lighting celebration to the Crystal Community Center. The free event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Families can enjoy visits with llamas, holiday photos with Santa, performances by Crystal Recreation dancers, music and refreshments. The VFW...
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