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‘She was truly a joy’: Taylor County school district mourns loss of elementary teacher Sally MacNeill
By Grace Temple,12 days ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher who passed away over the weekend after a short battle with cancer. Sally MacNeill is remembered by those she touched, including several other staff members at Taylor County Elementary School. MacNeill...