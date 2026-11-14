undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Longest ‘Harry Potter’ Sequel Is Officially Casting a Spell On Prime Video
By Jake Hodges,12 days ago
It's been 25 years since Daniel Radcliffe first donned his Hogwarts robes as The Boy Who Lived, and a new era for the magic franchise is just over a month away. On December 25, despite being surrounded by controversy, the show will go on for HBO, as a brand-new series adaptation of Harry Potter debuts. The famous central trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione will be portrayed by Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, respectively, with the rest of the lineup packed with experienced talent.