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Brooklyn’s Caribbean community mourns longtime accountant, teacher, and activist Alph Phillips
By Nelson A. King,10 days ago
Caribbean community members on Oct. 25 memorialized long-standing Vincentian-born accountant, teacher and community activist Alphaeus “Alph” Phillips, who went to the Great Beyond on Oct. 4, 2025. Phillips’ Dominican-born widow, Vivienne, told Caribbean Life that the celebration of her husband’s life, at Glen Terrace in Brooklyn, was “a...
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