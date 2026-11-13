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How Porter Martone can get back into the Calder Trophy race
By Jason MacNeil,10 days ago
Porter Martone had a lot of money put on him this summer, especially when it concerned talk of who would win the 2026-27 Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year honors. Martone, who was a proverbial house on fire when he arrived in Philadelphia after Michigan State lost in heartbreaking fashion last March, had 10 points in nine regular season games down the stretch. And added two game-winning goals in the opening round against the Penguins in the first two games on the road. It was 19 magical regular season and playoff games combined last year, with “Marty” ending up with 15 points as the Flyers got to the second round.