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Pulaski County reopens Bridget Strauss death probe after husband charged in stepson case
By Scott Solomon, Chris Gay,12 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — In September, Bridget Strauss, a wife and mother, died, and it was initially ruled a suicide. But after her husband Scott Strauss was charged in connection with the death of his stepson Hudson Page., We are now learning that the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department has reopened the investigation into her death.