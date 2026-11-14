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Kang, Marvell Capture Event Wins as Women's Swimming & Diving Battles Southern Connecticut
12 days ago
New Haven, CT --- The WPI women's swimming and diving team had a pair of individual event wins in a 155-68 dual meet setback at Southern Connecticut State on Friday evening. Sarah Kang (Richmond, VA) and Allie Marvell (Nashua, NH) each posted victories for the Crimson and Gray, while Mallory LaPointe (Saint Johns, FL) added a pair of top-three finishes. WPI also placed second in both the 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays.