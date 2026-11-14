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Police investigating bicycle crash that claimed life of former Michigan State Rep.
By Mid-Michigan NOW,12 days ago
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal bicycle crash involving former Michigan state Rep. John Reilly. The Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred Wednesday, Nov. 11, along Lapeer Road in Orion Township. These details surrounding the crash were released by authorities:. At approximately...