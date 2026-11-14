undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WVU Women’s Basketball Rides Strong Fourth Quarter Past Northwestern
By Griffin Floyd,12 days ago
WVU Women’s Basketball won their fourth straight game to begin the 2026-27 season on Friday, Nov. 13, taking down the Northwestern Wildcats 66-53 in the Greenbrier Tipoff. The No. 24 Mountaineers faced a 51-51 tie with 4:20 to play but scored the next six points, allowing just one basket the rest of the way and closing the game on a 9-0 run.