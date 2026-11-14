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3 Times Nationwide Ground Stops Have Affected US Flights
By Tori Jane,12 days ago
In the late afternoon of November 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all flights departing from airports in the U.S. due to what NBC News reported as "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." While incoming international flights were being handled on a case-by-case basis, anyone expecting to depart from a U.S. airport faced potentially significant delays for the time being.