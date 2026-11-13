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Mavs Fall Classic brings basketball leaders together to inspire young athletes
By Noah Ohayon,10 days ago
Bringing together 46 teams and nearly 700 players, the girls’ weekend of the Mavs Fall Classic, presented as part of the Girls Empowered by Mavericks (GEM) program, features some of the best high school basketball teams from around Texas. But before a weekend of competitive games, participants heard from a panel of local leaders and basketball greats.
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