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Saver’s Match Overview (Replaces the Saver’s Credit in 2027)
By G.E. Miller,11 days ago
One of my favorite tax credits in the entire U.S. tax code was the Saver’s Credit (aka the ‘Retirement Savings Contribution Credit’). With that credit, income-eligible individuals could get up to a 50% non-refundable tax credit on up to a $2,000 contribution to an IRS-qualified retirement plan. Big news: the Saver’s Credit is being replaced by the new ‘Saver’s Match’ starting in 2027 for eligible retirement savers. This is a significant change in that the Saver’s Match is an actual government contribution to a retirement account, rather than simply a tax credit. In this article, we’ll cover the Saver’s Match basics, including match amounts, income eligibility, how the match works, how to claim it, FAQs, and more.