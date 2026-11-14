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The firewall becomes the foothold: Attackers turn Check Point gateways against customers
By Taryn Plumb,12 days ago
Attackers chained a newly disclosed privilege escalation vulnerability with PHP2Shell to take control of gateways, steal network configurations and deploy destructive malware. A firewall is intended to be a boundary attackers can’t cross. But firewalls face the web, making them just as vulnerable to attack as other systems, as...