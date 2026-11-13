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Four Buhler Volleyball Players Earn AVCTL Division 3 Honors
By Aaron Napier,9 days ago
BUHLER — Four Buhler volleyball players earned Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division 3 postseason honors, led by first-team selection Rorey Waldren. Waldren, a junior outside hitter and setter, represented the Crusaders on the seven-player first team. Junior middle hitter Addy Keller and senior libero Aubrey Leiker received second-team recognition....