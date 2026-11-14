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Defendant Sentenced for Murdering His Parents for Financial Gain
12 days ago
CASE: Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete (#24FE011435) PROSECUTOR: Principal Criminal Attorney Aaron Miller, Homicide Unit. The Honorable Michael Bowman sentenced Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete to two consecutive life in prison without parole sentences. On October 16, 2026, Navarrete was convicted by a jury of two counts of first-degree murder. The jury also found true allegations that Navarrete committed multiple murders, and that the murders were carried out for financial gain.