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Cal State LA celebrates Veterans Day by honoring servicemembers on campus
By Jacob Garcia,11 days ago
University Times disclosure: The author of this story is a veteran of the U.S. Army. As the color guard from San Diego’s Mission Bay High School JROTC presented the US flag, flanked on either side by Rifle Guards, nearly everyone in a 100 foot radius simultaneously rose to their feet, and a majority of people in the area saluted the flag as To The Colors played over the speakers. It’s Veterans Day at Cal State LA.
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