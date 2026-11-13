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#AskJAXTDY | What’s the return-on-investment for Downtown Jacksonville Publix project?
By Mike Mendenhall,10 days ago
Free local news and info, in your inbox at 6 a.m. M-F. Q:The city of Jacksonville is now an investor to the tune of $49.65 million in developer Gateway Jax’s Downtown high-rise apartment building that will include a ground-floor full-service Publix grocery store, after City Council’s approval of a compromise incentive package deal this week.